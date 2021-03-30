Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Know Him? Police Look To ID Western Mass Package Thief

Know him? The West Springfield Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a man wanted for allegedly stealing a package. Photo Credit: West Springfield Police Department

Police in Hampden County are asking the public for helping to identify a man wanted for allegedly stealing a package from in front of a home.

West Springfield Police Department said the incident took place, around 10:30 a.m., Sunday, March 28, from a house on Park Street.

The man, who was captured on the home's video surveillance, is described as being a Hispanic male, wearing a black Hurley hoodie, red undershirt, and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Cady at 413-263-3210 ext.235. Callers may remain anonymous.

