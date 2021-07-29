Know Him? Police In Western Mass Looking To ID Armed Bank Robbery Suspect

Police in Western Massachusetts are asking the public for help identifying a man who allegedly robbed a bank at gunpoint.

On Wednesday, July 27, at around 3:50 p.m., officers responded to the Westfield Bank in Holyoke, located at 1642 Northampton Street, after a report of an armed robbery.

The caller from the bank said the suspect had left on foot and was last seen on St. James Ave., said Holyoke PD Captain Matthew Moriarty.

According to witnesses the suspect entered the bank front door, drew a firearm, jumped the bank counter, and demanded money.

He then exited the bank by way of the north door.

The Holyoke Police searched the area and were unable to locate the suspect.

The suspect is described as a large Hispanic male, wearing a gray baseball hat, a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, black shoes, and a black mask.

Anyone that has information is encouraged to contact the Holyoke Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Bureau at 413-322-6900.

