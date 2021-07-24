Investigation Leads To Recovery Of Firearm, Heroin, Crack, Cash In Western Mass

A weeks-long weapons investigation into a Western Massachusetts teen led to the arrest of three who were busted with heroin, crack cocaine, cash, and a loaded gun, police said.

In Hampden County, the Springfield Police Department Narcotics Bureau arrested three teens at approximately 3:50 p.m. on Thursday, July 22 during a traffic stop at the intersection of Liberty and Chestnut Streets.

According to police, the arrests came weeks after police launched a firearms investigation into 18-year-old Miguel Dones, who was allegedly in possession of an illegal handgun.

On Thursday, afternoon, detectives tracked down Dones, who was seen leaving the Fernwold Street area in a car, prompting the traffic stop.

During the subsequent stop, police said that detectives seized a loaded high-capacity firearm, 35 bags of heroin, seven bags of crack cocaine, and more than $1,500 in cash.

Police noted that the juvenile driver did not have a license and he was placed under arrest. Dones was taken into custody on drug and weapons charges, and the third passenger, 18-year-old Douglass Moss, who is currently out on bail for a previous firearm offense was arrested on drug charges.

Dones, of Springfield, was charged with:

Carrying a loaded large-capacity firearm without a license;

Carrying a firearm without a license;

Possession of a large-capacity firearm during the commission of a felony;

Improper storage of a large-capacity firearm;

Possession with the intent to distribute a Class A drug;

Possession with the intent to distribute a Class B drug.

Moss, also a Springfield resident, was charged with:

Possession with the intent to distribute a Class A drug;

Possession with the intent to distribute a Class B drug.

No return court date for the teens has been announced.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.