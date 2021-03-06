Increase In Thefts, Break-Ins From Vehicles Sparks Concern In Western Mass Town

A recent rash of vehicle thefts and break-ins have caused police in Western Massachusetts to advise residents to lock up their cars at night.

The Ludlow Police Department issued an alert this week following an uptick in stolen cars and break-ins in the area surrounding State Street in recent weeks in the town in Hampden County.

In each incident, the cars were left open or unlocked with the keys left inside, police noted. At least two stolen vehicles were later recovered in Springfield.

“Never leave a car unlocked, keys in the ignition, or valuables in plain view. Taking steps to secure your vehicle, and valuables, is crucial,” Ludlow Police Chief Daniel Valadas said. “We also encourage residents to invest in anti-theft devices such as wheel locks.”

The investigation into the recent incidents is ongoing. Anyone who has information has been asked to contact investigators at the Ludlow Police Department by calling (413) 583-8305.

