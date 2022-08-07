Great Barrington Crews Rescue Fellow Firefighter Pinned Under Dump Truck

A group of firefighters from Western Massachusetts are being hailed for their quick efforts in saving a fellow firefighter who was trapped under a dump truck earlier this week.

Great Barrington firefighters to a report of a person underneath an overturned vehicle on Burning Tree Road in around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 6, the department said. Upon arrival, crews found a man in his 50s pinned under the cab of a large dump truck that was on its side.

As paramedics worked to stabilize the victim, the truck was lifted within 10 minutes and the victim was freed, the department said. He was then airlifted to a local hospital in serious yet stable condition.

It was later determined that the victim was also a firefighter and that he was recovering after a 12-hour surgery, according to someone who commented on the department's post.

"You guys (GB Fire) may not know this but that patient is a fellow firefighter (and my co-worker)," the comment read. "He just got out of a 12 hour surgery and is doing well. Thank you from a sister firefighter for such strong work."

Chief Charles Burger also applauded the combined effort of all those involved in the rescue.

“This incident is a great example of the great teamwork between Police, Fire, EMS, and mutual aid," said Chief Burger. "Collectively we were able to mitigate what otherwise would have been a tragedy."

Meanwhile, the accident remains under investigation.

