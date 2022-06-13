Five Charged After Meth, Cocaine, Heroin Seized In Pittsfield

Five people will be spending time behind bars after they were busted for various drug trafficking offenses in Western Massachusetts, authorities said.

All five are residents of Pittsfield, authorities said.

Michael Rogan, age 39, and Shane Rohane, age 38, were arrested after police at a residence at 291 First Street in Pittsfield on Thursday, June 8, Pittsfield Police said.

Police seized quantities of crystal meth, heroin, money and other drug paraphernalia during a search of the property and charged both men accordingly. Police believe this was the first seizure of crystal meth in the city, according to the release.

Meanwhile, Lameek Thomas, age 33, Tiam Dewey, age 41, and Sharon LeDoux, age 57, were arrested at a resident at 58 Linden Street on Friday, June 9, police said.

A search of the property resulted in the seizure of heroin, cocaine, money and other drug paraphernalia, police said. All three are facing intent to distribute charges, among others.

