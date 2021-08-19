Contact Us
The Berkshires Daily Voice serves Adams, Dalton, Great Barrington, Lee, Lenox, North Adams, Pittsfield & Williamstown
Return to your home site

Menu

The Berkshires Daily Voice serves Adams, Dalton, Great Barrington, Lee, Lenox, North Adams, Pittsfield & Williamstown

Nearby Towns

  • Hampden
    serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield
  • Hampshire Franklin
    serves Amherst, Belchertown, Deerfield, Easthampton, Greenfield, Hadley, Montague, Northampton, Orange & South Hadley
  • East Dutchess
    serves Amenia, Beekman, Dover, Millbrook, North East, Pawling, Pine Plains, Stanford, Union Vale & Washington
Police & Fire

Firefighters Rescue Drivers From Flooded Roadways In Western Mass

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Springfield firefighters had to rescue two people stuck in high water in their vehicle. Photo Credit: Springfield Fire Department/Drew Garrett
The crews at work. Photo Credit: Springfield Fire Department/Drew Garrett

Two people had to be rescued in Western Massachusetts after their vehicle became stuck in high water due to heavy rainfall.

The incident took place overnight on Thursday, Aug. 19 in Springfield on Roosevelt Avenue which is known for flooding, according to the Springfield Fire Department.

The rescue comes as flash flooding is taking place throughout Western Massachusetts due to the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred.

Officials are reminding drivers to avoid flooded roadways and to turn around if possible instead of driving through raging or high water. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

The Berkshires Daily Voice!

Serves Adams, Dalton, Great Barrington, Lee, Lenox, North Adams, Pittsfield & Williamstown

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.