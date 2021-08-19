Firefighters Rescue Drivers From Flooded Roadways In Western Mass

Two people had to be rescued in Western Massachusetts after their vehicle became stuck in high water due to heavy rainfall.

The incident took place overnight on Thursday, Aug. 19 in Springfield on Roosevelt Avenue which is known for flooding, according to the Springfield Fire Department.

The rescue comes as flash flooding is taking place throughout Western Massachusetts due to the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred.

Officials are reminding drivers to avoid flooded roadways and to turn around if possible instead of driving through raging or high water.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.