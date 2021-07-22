Entertainment System Fire Displaces Western Mass Family Of Three

A family of three was displaced following a fire at their Western Massachusetts home.

The fire was reported around 7:51 p.m., Wednesday, July 21 in Hampden County at 438 Tokeneke Road in Holyoke when a neighbor called 911 after seeing smoke coming from a second-floor window, said the Holyoke Fire Department.

Responding units found smoke pouring from a second-floor bedroom window of the single-family, attached townhouse at Holyoke Farms Apartments.

Once inside, firefighters found an active fire in an entertainment center which was quickly extinguished using a single hose line.

The fire caused extensive smoke and minor water damage, the department said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The family members are being assisted by the Red Cross.

No injuries were reported.

