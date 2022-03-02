Duo Nabbed After Armed Robbery At Subway Restaurant In Pittsfield

Two Western Mass residents were nabbed for allegedly robbing a Subway and making off with cash.

Berkshire County residents Patrick Latini, age 25, and Talia Sistrunk, age 23, both of Pittsfield, were arrested on around 6:45 p.m., Tuesday, March 1s for the reported robbery of the Subway at 179 South Street in Pittsfield.

Employees of the restaurant told police that the duo came into the restaurant and demanded cash. After receiving the money, they fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash, said Lt. Jeffrey Bradford, of the Pittsfield Police.

While detectives and officers spoke with the employees at the store, Bradford said other officers began searching the area.

Bradford did not reveal if the two were armed.

During the search, officers spotted two individuals getting picked up by a vehicle a short distance from the Subway, Bradford said.

The officers stopped the vehicle and detained the occupants while detectives continued to gather evidence, which included video surveillance.

The resulting investigation led to the arrests of the Latini and Sistrunk, he added.

They were each charged with armed robbery and are being held on a $25,000 bail.

