Driver Charged With Firearm Possession While Intoxicated In Western Mass

A speeding driver was allegedly intoxicated and illegally in possession of a handgun and ammo when he was stopped by police in Western Massachusetts, authorities said.

Late on Sunday, July 11 in Hampshire County, officers on patrol in Hadley conducted a traffic stop of a motorist who was driving 28 mph over the posted speed limit through the area.

Hadley Police said that during the subsequent stop, it was determined that the driver was allegedly under the influence of alcohol. Further investigation found that there was also a loaded handgun in the cup holder of the vehicle.

In all, investigators seized a .380 Ruger LCP handgun, three full magazines, and an additional 55 rounds of ammo.

The driver, whose name has not been released, was arrested and charged with:

Operating Under the Influence;

Negligent Operation of a Vehicle;

Open Container of Alcohol in a Vehicle;

Speeding;

Intoxicated Licensee Carrying a Firearm;

Improper Storage of a Firearm.

No return court date has been announced.

