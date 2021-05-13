Double-Shooting Suspect Nabbed In Massachusetts

A man wanted for shooting two men in Massachusetts last month has been nabbed by police.

Angel Garrastegui, age 21, of Worcester, was arrested on Monday, May 10, by Massachusetts State troopers assigned to the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section and Worcester Police, said the state police.

Members of the VFAS Central Team and Worcester Police detectives recently developed information that Garrastegui may be in the area of Stafford Street.

Troopers and officers set up surveillance of the area and spotted a man matching Garrastegui's description walk to a nearby store.

As the man exited the store, the arrest team confirmed he was their suspect and converged on him, state police said.

Garrastegui tried to run away but was caught and taken into custody a short distance away, according to state police.

He was arrested and charged with:

Two counts of armed assault to intent to murder

Two counts of assault and battery with a firearm;

Carrying a firearm without a license;

Unlawful carrying of a loaded firearm;

Discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling;

Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony,

Possession of ammunition without a Firearm Identification Card.

The charges stemmed from a Saturday, April 10, fight at a party between one of the suspect’s friends and another group of men, according to state police.

An investigation found that during the altercation Garrastegui fired shots at the group and struck two male victims, who survived their injuries, state police said.

