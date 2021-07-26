Contact Us
Police & Fire

Cops Seize 12,000 Bags Of Heroin, Loaded Firearm At Apartment In Western Mass

Zak Failla
Springfield Police officers seized more than 12,000 bags of heroin and a loaded handgun on Sunday. Photo Credit: Springfield Police Department
An investigation into a domestic disturbance involving a man with a previous weapons conviction in Western Massachusetts led to the seizure of more than 12,000 bags of heroin and a loaded handgun, authorities announced.

Officers in Hampden County from the Springfield Police Department responded to an apartment on Locust Street at approximately noon on Sunday, July 25, where there was a reported disturbance.

Upon arrival, police located their suspect, Springfield resident John Castillo, age 21, who was taken into custody and arrested for assault and battery.

During a subsequent search of Castillo and his bag, officers located more than 12,000 bags of heroin - approximately 241 grams - a loaded firearm, 39 grams of marijuana, more than $4,700 in cash and ammunition.

Officials noted that Castillo has a prior conviction for the illegal possession of a firearm, and the gun that was recovered on Sunday had previously been reported stolen.

Castillo was charged with:

  • Heroin trafficking more than 200 grams or more;
  • Carrying a loaded firearm without a license - second offense;
  • Carrying a firearm without a license - second offense;
  • Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony;
  • Possession of ammunition without an FID card;
  • Receiving stolen property worth less than $1,200;
  • Threat to commit a crime;
  • Possession with intent to distribute a Class D drug;
  • Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon;
  • Assault and battery.

