Cops Seize 12,000 Bags Of Heroin, Loaded Firearm At Apartment In Western Mass

An investigation into a domestic disturbance involving a man with a previous weapons conviction in Western Massachusetts led to the seizure of more than 12,000 bags of heroin and a loaded handgun, authorities announced.
Officers in Hampden County from the Springfield Police Department responded to an apartment on Locust Street at approximately noon on Sunday, July 25, where there was a reported disturbance.
Upon arrival, police located their suspect, Springfield resident John Castillo, age 21, who was taken into custody and arrested for assault and battery.
During a subsequent search of Castillo and his bag, officers located more than 12,000 bags of heroin - approximately 241 grams - a loaded firearm, 39 grams of marijuana, more than $4,700 in cash and ammunition.
Officials noted that Castillo has a prior conviction for the illegal possession of a firearm, and the gun that was recovered on Sunday had previously been reported stolen.
Castillo was charged with:
- Heroin trafficking more than 200 grams or more;
- Carrying a loaded firearm without a license - second offense;
- Carrying a firearm without a license - second offense;
- Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony;
- Possession of ammunition without an FID card;
- Receiving stolen property worth less than $1,200;
- Threat to commit a crime;
- Possession with intent to distribute a Class D drug;
- Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon;
- Assault and battery.
