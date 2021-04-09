Cop Making Fentanyl Bust Bitten By Suspect On Dirt Bike In Massachusetts, Police Say

A Massachusetts police officer was bitten several times while attempting to take down a suspect in a fentanyl trafficking case.

The incident took place around 2:40 p.m., Thursday, April 8, when Worcester Police officers assigned to the Neighborhood Response Team spotted two dirt bikes being illegally operated on the public way of Beacon St., said the Worcester Police.

The officers followed in their unmarked vehicles until one of the bikes had stalled out, at which point officers approached the two riders.

One of the riders, identified as Paulino Crisostomo, 22, of Worcester, immediately fled from police on foot. The second rider, Amaury Pichardo, 27, of Worcester, briefly struggled with one of the officers and was placed under arrest.

One of the officers ran after Crisostomo, who had a fanny pack around his chest. Officers on the scene had numerous recent experiences in which firearms were stored inside of fanny packs, police said.

The officer nearly caught up to Crisostomo twice, who pulled away from the officer and was able to free himself both times. Eventually, the officer was able to bring Crisostomo to the ground.

During the confrontation, Crisostomo kept hiding his hands and reaching for something. He resisted attempts to bring him into custody and dug his teeth into the officer’s chest, police said.

The officer was able to reposition himself, at which point Crisostomo bit into the officer’s arm and did not let go. The officer was desperately calling for assistance as Crisostomo continued biting his arm as hard as he could, police said.

The officer was eventually able to pull his arm out, which let Crisostomo create enough space to get back to his feet and run away again.

At this point, backup officers had arrived. They briefly lost sight of Crisostomo before catching up to him on Hancock Street, where he was arrested.

During the struggle, several rounds of 9mm ammunition had fallen out of Crisostomo’s fanny pack, police said.

Crisostomo does not have an FID Card or a license to possess firearms, they added.

Officers also discovered a significant amount of what appeared to be fentanyl in several plastic bags and a knife on Crisostomo.

Officers discovered that the dirt bike ridden by Crisostomo had been stolen in 2018.

Crisostomo was charged with:

Receiving stolen property over $1,200

Trafficking in fentanyl over 10 Grams

Possession of ammunition without an FID card

Assault and battery on a police officer

Mayhem

Operating an off-road vehicle on a public way

No helmet

Disorderly conduct

Disturbing the peace

Resisting arrest.

The officer suffered several open wounds caused by the bites and was transported to the hospital for treatment.

