Berkshires Teenager Facing Arson Charges For Vacant School Fire

A teenager is facing arson-related charges in connection with a fire that occurred at a vacant school in Great Barrington, State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey said in a release.

The teenager was charged in connection with a fire that occurred at the second floor of Searles School, located at 79 Bridge Street, just after 5 p.m. on Sunday, June 19, Ostroskey said.

Upon arrival, crews encountered smoke and found combustible materials on fire as well. The fire was contained to one room and crews were able to extinguish it quickly, Ostroskey said.

Investigation determined the teenager had set a piece of furniture fire. He will appear in Berkshire County Juvenile Court at a later date, Ostroskey said.

