Berkshire County Man, 44, Killed In Single-Vehicle Town Of Florida Crash

Massachusetts State Police
Massachusetts State Police Photo Credit: Massachusetts State Police

A 44-year-old man died in a single-vehicle crash in Western Massachusetts, authorities said. 

Police in Berkshire County responded to the crash in the Town of Florida that happened on River Road around 8:11 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10, Massachusetts State Police said. 

Initial investigation suggests the man was driving his 2007 Harley Davidson motorcycle on River Road when he lost control and crashed, police said. 

No other vehicles were involved and no other injuries were reported. 

The man was taken to a local hospital where he later died, police said. 

His identity has not yet been released.

The crash is under investigation. 

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

