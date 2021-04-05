Barricaded MA Suspect Throws Yellow Liquid, Attacks Cops With Wrench, Police Say

Several police officers in Massachusetts were treated at area hospitals after a wrench-wielding man barricaded himself in his Worcester home and threw a hazarous yellow liquid at them during a standoff, investigators said.

Officers from the Worcester Police Department responded to a Canterbury Street home at approximately 9:15 a.m. on Friday, April 2, where there was a report of a man barricaded in a first-floor apartment with knives and a wrench.

Upon arrival, officers positioned themselves outside the building and attempted to negotiate, at which point the suspect came out of the back door and began shooting at officers and swinging a wrench toward them.

Police said that the man then went back inside, grabbed a large bowl filled with yellow liquid, which he threw at the officers attempting to negotiate with him.

One officer was hit in the face by the liquid and had to get his eyes flushed out at the hospital. Other officers were also evaluated at the hospital as a precaution after being hit with the liquid.

According to police, the suspect then took hold of the wrench again and started to attack the officers, who managed to disarm him. Further investigation found that he was in possession of two knives and the wrench at the time he was taken into custody.

Following the incident, the Massachusetts State Police Hazmat Team responded at the scene to analyze the liquid that was thrown at police. It was determined that the liquid/chemicals used were prescription medication, mixed with acetone and urine.

Charges against the suspect, whose name has not been released by investigators, are pending. Check Daily Voice for new information.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.