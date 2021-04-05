Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
The Berkshires Daily Voice serves Adams, Dalton, Great Barrington, Lee, Lenox, North Adams, Pittsfield & Williamstown
Return to your home site

Menu

The Berkshires Daily Voice serves Adams, Dalton, Great Barrington, Lee, Lenox, North Adams, Pittsfield & Williamstown

Nearby Towns

  • Hampden
    serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield
  • Hampshire Franklin
    serves Amherst, Belchertown, Deerfield, Easthampton, Greenfield, Hadley, Montague, Northampton, Orange & South Hadley
  • East Dutchess
    serves Amenia, Beekman, Dover, Millbrook, North East, Pawling, Pine Plains, Stanford, Union Vale & Washington
Police & Fire

Barricaded MA Suspect Throws Yellow Liquid, Attacks Cops With Wrench, Police Say

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Police in Massachusetts dealt with a suspect who barricaded himself into a home and attacked officers with a wrench.
Police in Massachusetts dealt with a suspect who barricaded himself into a home and attacked officers with a wrench. Photo Credit: Pixabay/fsHH

Several police officers in Massachusetts were treated at area hospitals after a wrench-wielding man barricaded himself in his Worcester home and threw a hazarous yellow liquid at them during a standoff, investigators said.

Officers from the Worcester Police Department responded to a Canterbury Street home at approximately 9:15 a.m. on Friday, April 2, where there was a report of a man barricaded in a first-floor apartment with knives and a wrench.

Upon arrival, officers positioned themselves outside the building and attempted to negotiate, at which point the suspect came out of the back door and began shooting at officers and swinging a wrench toward them.

Police said that the man then went back inside, grabbed a large bowl filled with yellow liquid, which he threw at the officers attempting to negotiate with him.

One officer was hit in the face by the liquid and had to get his eyes flushed out at the hospital. Other officers were also evaluated at the hospital as a precaution after being hit with the liquid.

According to police, the suspect then took hold of the wrench again and started to attack the officers, who managed to disarm him. Further investigation found that he was in possession of two knives and the wrench at the time he was taken into custody.

Following the incident, the Massachusetts State Police Hazmat Team responded at the scene to analyze the liquid that was thrown at police. It was determined that the liquid/chemicals used were prescription medication, mixed with acetone and urine.

Charges against the suspect, whose name has not been released by investigators, are pending. Check Daily Voice for new information.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

The Berkshires Daily Voice!

Serves Adams, Dalton, Great Barrington, Lee, Lenox, North Adams, Pittsfield & Williamstown

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.