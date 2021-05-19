Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Alert Issued For Suspect On Run In Western Mass

Kathy Reakes
David Williams
David Williams Photo Credit: Springfield Police Department

Police in Western Mass have issued an alert for a man wanted on numerous charges including assault and battery with a motor vehicle on two police officers.

The Springfield Police Department is asking the public for help locating 33-year-old David Williams of Springfield. He is believed to be in the Forest Park area of the city.

Police have been searching for Williams since early April when officers attempted to pull him over on an active but he refused to stop and evaded officers.

A short time later, officers located the car parked on Longview Street. Officers approached the car and Williams refused to turn off the engine. 

An officer reached into the car, opened the door, and grabbed ahold of Williams, but he accelerated driving at the officers. The car’s open door struck both officers and crashed into a cruiser. Williams continued to flee the scene, police said. 

If you have any information on his whereabouts please call or text the Springfield Police Warrant Apprehension Unit at 413-310-6616 or anonymously Text-A-Tip – Text Crimes (2-7-4-6-3-7) type SOLVE And your tip.

