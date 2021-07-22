Alert Issued For Man Wanted After Alleged Larceny From Western Mass Business

Know him?

Police in Western Massachusetts are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a man who is wanted for allegedly burglarizing a Hampden County business earlier this year.

The West Springfield Police Department released a surveillance photo of a suspect who is wanted after allegedly stealing from a Memorial Avenue business this week.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect has been asked to contact West Springfield Det. Guindon by calling (413) 263-3210 ext. 245 or texting “SOLVE” plus the message to 274637 and referencing case number 21-14087-OF.

