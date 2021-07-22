Contact Us
The Berkshires Daily Voice serves Adams, Dalton, Great Barrington, Lee, Lenox, North Adams, Pittsfield & Williamstown
Return to your home site

Menu

The Berkshires Daily Voice serves Adams, Dalton, Great Barrington, Lee, Lenox, North Adams, Pittsfield & Williamstown

Nearby Towns

  • Hampden
    serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield
  • Hampshire Franklin
    serves Amherst, Belchertown, Deerfield, Easthampton, Greenfield, Hadley, Montague, Northampton, Orange & South Hadley
  • East Dutchess
    serves Amenia, Beekman, Dover, Millbrook, North East, Pawling, Pine Plains, Stanford, Union Vale & Washington
Breaking News: One Arrested, Search For Second Suspect Continues Following Western Mass Crash
Police & Fire

Alert Issued For Man Wanted After Alleged Larceny From Western Mass Business

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
This man is wanted after allegedly robbing a business in West Springfield.
This man is wanted after allegedly robbing a business in West Springfield. Photo Credit: West Springfield Police Department

Know him?

Police in Western Massachusetts are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a man who is wanted for allegedly burglarizing a Hampden County business earlier this year.

The West Springfield Police Department released a surveillance photo of a suspect who is wanted after allegedly stealing from a Memorial Avenue business this week.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect has been asked to contact West Springfield Det. Guindon by calling (413) 263-3210 ext. 245 or texting “SOLVE” plus the message to 274637 and referencing case number 21-14087-OF. 

Share this story by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

The Berkshires Daily Voice!

Serves Adams, Dalton, Great Barrington, Lee, Lenox, North Adams, Pittsfield & Williamstown

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.