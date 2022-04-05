27-Year-Old Nabbed In Connection To Pittsfield Shooting

A Western Mass man has been arrested for a shooting that injured two, including one critically.

The shooting took place in Berkshire County in Pittsfield around 4:20 p.m., Monday, April 4.

Pittsfield Police responded to the area near the intersection of King Street and Von Nida Avenue after receiving a Shotspotter notification.

Responding officers located evidence and shell casings at the scene, said Captain Matthew Kirchner, of the Pittsfield Police.

Investigating officers learned that two gunshot victims drove themselves to Berkshire Medical Center following the incident, Kirchner said.

Officers who responded to BMC spoke with a female victim who had sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The second victim, an adult male, was taken into surgery for what is considered life-threatening gunshot wounds, Kirchner added.

During an investigation, detectives learned that a known suspect fired several rounds at the victims, which resulted in injuries to both victims, Kirchner said.

The investigation by Pittsfield Police has led to the arrest of Laquan Johnson, age 27, of Pittsfield, Kirchner said.

Anyone who wishes to provide information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Civello at 448-9700 x522.

Information can also be provided anonymously via the Detective Bureau Tip Line at 413-448-9706,

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.