20-Year-Old Massachusetts Man With Knife Caught In Stolen Vehicle, Police Say

Two from Worcester were arrested in a stolen vehicle that was involved in a later attempted theft at a Massachusetts postal facility, police said.

The Shrewsbury Police Department received a “Be On The Lookout” alert from the Worcester Police Department at approximately 10:42 a.m. on Monday, March 29 for a stolen vehicle that was involved in an attempted larceny.

Police said the vehicle, a white 2017 Nissan Rogue, was reported stolen out of Worcester on Sept. 20, 2020.

Shortly after the BOLO was issued, Shrewsbury Police Officer John Pitro spotted the Nissan driving south on Route 9 near the Home Depot, prompting him to stop the driver near the intersection of South Street.

Additional units responded to the scene, and the driver, Johnny Pham - who was in possession of an illegal double-edged knife - and passenger, Kelly Nguyen, both of Worcester, were taken into custody without incident.

Pham, 20, was charged with receiving a stolen motor vehicle, conspiracy, possession of a dangerous weapon for the double-edged knife, and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license.

Nguyen, 18, was charged with receiving a stolen motor vehicle and conspiracy. No return court date for either Pham or Nguyen has been announced by police.

