Pittsfield Fire along with the Western Mass Technical Rescue Team responded to the incident in Dalton around 8:15 p.m. on Tuesday, April 26, Pittsfield Fire said on Facebook.

The person was taken by ambulance to a helicopter, where they were transported to Baystate Medical Center for treatment. They were said to be in stable condition, according to officials.

No other information was released.

