Prominent Western Mass Restaurant Owner Dies At Age 59

A prominent Western Mass restaurant owner has died at the age of 59, surrounded by family.

Andy Yee, a partner of the Bean Restaurant Group, which includes restaurants such as the Student Prince In Springfield, the White Hut, in West Springfield, and Johnny's Tavern in Amherst, died on Thursday, May 27.

"It is with great sadness that we announce that our brother, Andy Yee passed away on Thursday, May 27, 2021," the family said on the White Hut's Facebook page. "Anyone who knew Andy knew that his laugh was contagious, his personality bigger than life, and he was always bursting with pride for his family and friends."

During his years in business, Yee developed close relationships with not only business partners and customers but local and state leaders as well.

Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker posted on Yee's Facebook page Thursday night: “I am so sad you have left us here on Earth, you are an amazing man. A bolt of lightning and a ray of sunshine for everyone who knew you. God bless you and your beautiful and wonderful family, and I will see you at the bar on the other side. RIP my very dear friend.”

Yee, along with business partner, Peter Picknelly of Peter Pan Bus Lines, opened the favorite burger joint White Hut during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic last year.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.