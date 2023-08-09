North Adams Coach Secretly Filmed Gymnasts In Vermont Bathroom: Police

Jonathan Girard, 39, of North Adams, was a visiting instructor at the Central Vermont Gymnastics Academy in Waterbury, Vermont, last month when the alleged recordings took place from July 10 through July 14, Vermont State Police said.

Girard owns and is the head coach at J Star Gymnastics in North Adams.

Vermont troopers received a copy of one of the videos on July 15 and began an investigation. They reached out to North Adams police, who interviewed Girard at his home.

North Adams officers located forensic evidence of the recording on a computer at his home, authorities said. It's unclear how many people were recorded or their ages.

Girard is charged with voyeurism and will be in court to face that charge on Thursday, Aug. 10.

Click here to follow Daily Voice The Berkshires and receive free news updates.