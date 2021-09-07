Western Massachusetts Man Sentenced For Extortion

A Western Massachusetts man was sentenced in federal court for collecting on an extension of credit by threatening and beating the victim.

Hampden County resident Anthony J. Scibelli, age 52, of Springfield, was sentenced on Friday, Sept. 3, to six months in prison and two years of supervised release, said the US Attorney's Office.

Scibelli was also ordered to pay restitution of $200 and forfeiture of $1,300.

In April, Scibelli pleaded guilty to one count of collecting on an extension of credit by extortionate means.

Beginning in 2017, Scibelli made collections on a $5,000 loan to the victim, who made monthly payments of $1,300 until June 2019.

Scibelli used threats as he attempted to collect on that line of credit. Specifically, in June 2019, Scibelli beat the victim for failing to make the monthly $1,300 payment, said the US Attorney's Office.

During the beating, Scibelli threatened that the victim must have all the money “on the first,” referring to the first of the month.

