Western Mass Man Sentenced For Racketeering Offenses Relating To Prostitution

Gavel
Gavel Photo Credit: Pixabay/QuinceCreative

A Western Massachusetts man has been sentenced to time served and three years of supervised released for racketeering offenses relating to the promotion of commercial sex.

Hampden County resident Kevin Smoot, age 60, was sentenced on Thursday, Aug. 19. 

He pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to use a facility of interstate commerce to promote prostitution offenses and seven counts of use of a facility of interstate commerce to promote prostitution offenses, said the US Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts. 

According to officials, between February 2019 and June 2020, Smoot, of Springfield, conspired with others to promote commercial sex involving several women. 

Smoot transported women to and from commercial sex appointments, recruited and encouraged them to engage in commercial sex acts for money, and helped to procure illegal drugs for use by the drug-addicted women, the US Attorney's office said.

In addition, Smoot provided a residential location for commercial sex acts between female victims of sex trafficking and male customers, taking actions to collect money from male customers, and benefiting from the proceeds.

