Western Mass Man Indicted On Child Porn Charges

Kathy Reakes
A Western Mass man was indicted for allegedly possessing child pornography.
A Western Mass man was indicted for allegedly possessing child pornography. Photo Credit: Pixabay/QuinceCreative

A Western Massachusetts man has been charged in connection with the receipt and possession of child pornography.

Alfredo Aldeco, age 35, Holyoke, was indicted on Wednesday, April 21, for receipt of child pornography and possession of child pornography, said the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts.

According to the indictment, between March and October 2018, Aldeco received child pornography. In Nov. 2018, Aldeco allegedly possessed material that contained one or more images of child pornography involving a prepubescent minor, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

Aldeco faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted of the charges.

He is currently detained in federal custody in connection with another federal case.

