Seven Nabbed For Illegal Dumping In Western Mass

Seven were cited for illegally dumping in Western Massachusetts. Photo Credit: Springfield Police Department
Smile, you’re on candid camera in Western Massachusetts.

Seven people have been cited in Hampden County after being caught on camera illegally dumping debris, trash, and tree trimmings throughout the city.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and Executive Director of Parks, Buildings, and Recreation Management (PBRM) Patrick Sullivan said that the citations come as part of the city’s concerted effort to curb illegal dumping.

After receiving complaints of the activities, the PBRM has continued to maintain security cameras at multiple sites throughout Springfield that have been a popular place for residents to dump refuge.

Since 2014, PBRM has purchased and installed cameras and maintained surveillance at various dumping sites, each of which is monitored by two cameras. The department has since expanded this project to include other locations that have become common dumping grounds.

“We are going to remain vigilant to ensure everyone understands illegal dumping will not be tolerated in the City of Springfield,” Sarno stated. “We are continuing to expand areas and the violators should be aware we will catch up with you, so think twice.”

Since October 2020, the following seven people have been busted as part of the city’s efforts to curtail illegal dumping:

  • Hector Lopez, of Springfield;
  • Rusbel Ramos, of Springfield;
  • Raymond Descoreaux, of Springfield (three times);
  • Renee Dingman, of Springfield;
  • Juan Rivera, of Springfield;
  • James Torrey, of Orange, Mass.;
  • Nathaniel McPhail of Springfield.

Each was issued a citation and ordered to pay a fine.

“The Department of Parks, Buildings, and Recreation Management is committed to working closely with Springfield Police to eliminate blight caused by illegal dumping activities,” Sullvian added. “It is unconscionable that residents and people from outside the city consider illegal dumping as an option.

“We will continue to expand the program and at the Mayor’s direction, we will continue to monitor all sites and prosecute offenders,” he added. “It is time that everyone realizes we have an affordable bulk pickup process and the rules need to be followed.”

