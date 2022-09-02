Contact Us
Remains Found In Lee Believed To Be Missing HS Teacher

Michael Mashburn
@mistermashburn Email me Read More Stories
The remains of Shaker High School teacher Meghan Marohn, who has been missing since Sunday, March 27, are believed to have been found in Western Massachusetts Thursday, Sept. 1.
The remains of Shaker High School teacher Meghan Marohn, who has been missing since Sunday, March 27, are believed to have been found in Western Massachusetts Thursday, Sept. 1. Photo Credit: FindMeg.com/PeterNagel

Investigators have recovered human remains in Western Massachusetts believed to be that of missing New York high school teacher Meghan Marohn, age 42, of Delmar in Albany County, a teacher at Shaker High School in Latham.

The remains were discovered by a civilian in Berkshire County Thursday evening, Sept. 1, in a heavily wooded area in the town of Lee, Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington said.

Investigators are still actively canvassing the area, and the evidence collected so far indicates a “high likelihood” that the remains are that of Marohn, Harrington said.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner took custody of the remains and will make a positive identification. 

She was last seen Sunday, March 27. Her family officially reported her missing two days later.

Her vehicle, a black 2017 Subaru Impreza, was found in Berkshire County in the town of Lee parked on Church Street at Longcope Park, a heavily wooded hiking area in south Lee, state police said.

Marohn's brother, Peter Nagel, previously told Daily Voice the family was offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to her return.

"Right now we are letting the police do their work with the searches, Nagel said.

The family set up a website to alert the public to her disappearance.

Police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding Marohn's disappearance and did not say whether they believe foul play was involved.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

