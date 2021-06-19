Police Seeking Witnesses To Western Mass Pedestrian Accident

Police in Western Massachusetts are asking the public for help in connection with a serious crash involving a pedestrian.

The West Springfield Police department said the accident took place around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 17, at 46 Daggett Drive behind the Stop & Shop grocery store.

The pedestrian suffered serious injuries during the incident.

If you witnessed the accident please contact the Traffic Bureau at 413-263-3210.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.