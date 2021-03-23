Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Police Search For Person Who Illegally Dumped Dead Farm Animals In Western Mass

Kathy Reakes
The area the dead animals were found dumped in garbage bags.
Police are asking for the public's help in finding the person responsible for dumping over a dozen dead farm animals in Western Massachusetts.

The animals were found in garbage bags on Sunday, March 21, and again on Monday, March 22 in Hampden County, on Monson Road in Brimfield.

"We are looking for some assistance in trying to identify the individual that was responsible for what appeared to be a case of illegal dumping on Monson Road," said the Brimfield Police Department.

Inside the trash bags were the following:

  • One adult Silke chicken
  • One Longhorn chicken
  • One Guinea hen
  • Eight baby chickens
  • Five pigeons
  • Three roosters
  • One brown 2-month-old goat 
  • One goat with a black head and white body also roughly a month to 2-months-old.

Also inside the black trash bags were two chicken feed bags with one end cut open and each side had 3 diamond-shaped pieces cut out of them. 

There was a blue piece of bailing twine approximately 10 inches in length. Another odd item was a broken-up coconut.

If anyone has any information pertaining to these deceased animals or who dumped them there please reach out through here or call dispatch at 413-245-7222.

