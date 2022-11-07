North Adams Woman Pleads Innocent To Murdering Grandmother On Halloween

A 26-year-old woman from Western Massachusetts is being held without bail after pleading innocent to murdering her grandmother on Halloween, authorities said.

Kelsie Cote, of North Adams, was arrested for the murder of 74-year-old Doris Cote on Friday, Nov. 4, the Berkshire District Attorney's Office reports.

Police responded to a 911 call from a relative saying Doris was found dead inside her home on Church Street, the office reports. Investigators later established probable cause that Kelsie murdered her grandmother on Oct. 31 and tried to destroy evidence.

Kelsie appeared in Northern Berkshire District Court on Monday on charges of murder, assault with intent to murder, and destruction of evidence, the office reports.

“I send my heartfelt condolences to Doris Cote’s family and friends for their tragic loss, and I thank the North Adams Police and the Massachusetts State Police for their work on this investigation,” District Attorney Andrea Harrington said.

The investigation into Doris' death is ongoing.

Click here to follow Daily Voice The Berkshires and receive free news updates.