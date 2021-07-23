Contact Us
Massachusetts Man Admits To Purchasing MBTA Passes Using Others' Identities

Kathy Reakes
A Worcester man has pleaded guilty to using other people's identities to purchase MBTA passes.

A Massachusetts man pleaded guilty to charges of wire fraud and aggravated identity theft in connection with using stolen identities to fraudulently purchase more than $150,000 in MBTA passes.

Kokou Kuakumensah, age 31, of Worcester, pleaded guilty on Thursday, July 22, to one count of wire fraud and four counts of aggravated identity theft, said the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Between January 2019 and March 2020, Kuakumensah used other individuals’ credit card accounts to fraudulently purchase Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) commuter rail passes, officials said.

Kuakumensah purchased the passes using stolen credit card numbers at MBTA fare kiosks. 

He then re-sold the fraudulently obtained passes for less than their face value in a variety of ways, including advertising them on Craigslist. 

Kuakumensah sold the passes at MBTA stations, including the station in Grafton. The combined value of the passes Kuakumensah obtained was approximately $157,000.

The charge of wire fraud provides for a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, up to three years of supervised release, and a fine of $250,000.

He is scheduled to be sentenced in November. 

