Man Nabbed For Cocaine Distribution In Massachusetts, Feds Say

A Massachusetts man was convicted by a federal jury of distributing nearly one kilogram of cocaine.

Julio Rivera, age 47, of Worcester, was convicted on Thursday, Sept. 2, following a three-day jury trial of distribution and possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine, according to the US Attorney's Office.

In October 2018, a federal investigation into co-conspirator Melvin Burgos intercepted numerous communications between Burgos and co-conspirator William Torres arranging to obtain one kilogram of cocaine from Rivera, the US Attorney's Office said.

On Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018, Rivera led Burgos to his storage unit in Worcester where he distributed 900 grams of cocaine to Burgos.

Agents stopped both Rivera and Burgos and a search of Rivera’s vehicle recovered the phone he used to communicate with Torres and Burgos, which he had attempted to destroy.

A search of Burgos’ vehicle resulted in the seizure of the 900 grams of cocaine, the US Attorney added.

Torres and Burgos each pleaded guilty to their role in the conspiracy. Torres was sentenced to five years in prison and four years of supervised release. Burgos is scheduled to be sentenced later this month.

Rivera faces up to 40 years in prison.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.