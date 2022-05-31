Homicide Under Investigation In North Adams

A homicide is under investigation in Western Massachusetts after police located a body in an area home.

The incident took in Berkshire County around 8 p.m. Saturday, May 29 in North Adams.

North Adams Police and Northern Berkshire Emergency Medical Services responded to a residence after receiving a 911 call, said Andrew McKeever, spokesman for the Berkshire District Attorney's Office.

A person was found dead at the home, McKeever said.

The Office of the chief medical examiner took custody of the body and will determine the cause and manner of death, he added.

"Law enforcement does not believe that the perpetrator(s) poses an immediate danger to the general public," McKeever said.

Also assisting at the scene included:

Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington

Berkshire County Sheriff’s Office

Massachusetts State Police

Anyone with information regarding the matter is encouraged to contact the State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office at 413-499-1112 or the North Adams Police Department at 413-664-4945.

