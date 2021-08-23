Henri: Here's How Many Massachusetts Residents Are Now Without Power

Tens of thousands of residents in Massachusetts lost power overnight as crews worked through the night to make repairs required by hurricane turned tropical storm turned tropical depression Henri.

According to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency, as of 8 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 23, more than 1,200 people were without power, with repairs made through the night and morning to leave approximately 200 in the dark as of 9:45 a.m.

In Western Massachusetts, just 95 of Eversource’s 220,755 customers were reporting outages, led by Westhampton (54), and Montgomery (22), Conway (17).

Other outages were still being reported in Springfield and Worthington.

Complete restoration is expected early on Monday afternoon.

Eversource officials had planned for nearly a million customers to lose power for days, but the storm tracked further east, which prevented excessive wind gusts and spared many New Englanders from the brunt of the storm.

“Stringing new wire, clearing tree damage, and repairing equipment—crews were busy last night cleaning up and bringing power back to customers,” Eversource officials stated. “We have our eyes on stormy weather coming through today and are ready to respond to any additional outages.”

Customers should be cautious when starting their own storm clean-up – be careful moving or cutting tree limbs and look for any wires that may be entangled in debris, officials noted.

Customers who are without power and using a generator should be sure the generator is located well away from their home or business and that the transfer switch is working properly.

“I’m very proud of our employees – many of whom sacrificed their vacations – and their extraordinary efforts working out in the weather today,” Eversource President of Regional Electric Operations Craig Hallstrom said. “We realize how difficult it is to be without power, especially on hot and humid days like we’re expecting this coming week and we’re committed to staying on the job until every customer has their power restored.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.