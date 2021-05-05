COVID-19: Two Western Mass Sites Offering Walk-In Vaccines

Two vaccine sites in Western Massachusetts are offering walk-in COVID-19 vaccines for those still in need of a vaccination.

The two sites, both in Hampden County, are:

The Baystate Health Education Center at 361 Whitney Ave., in Holyoke. Shots will be offered Wednesday, May 5 through Friday, May 7, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Both Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson vaccines will be offered.

The Castle of Knights, at 1599 Memorial Drive in Chicopee is also taking walk-ins Wednesday, May 5, from 10 a.m.to 1:30 p.m. They are offering the Moderna vaccine.

To receive a vaccine you will need a legal photo ID, an insurance card, and you must wear a mask.

Last week Baystate Health vaccinated 1,700 at the location, down from the 4,200 doses given the previous week.

The Chicopee site says they can vaccinate up to 500 per day but have given less than 400 shots in the past two days.

