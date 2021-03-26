COVID-19: New Regional Vaccination Sites Approved For Western Mass

New state-run COVID-19 vaccination sites have been approved in Western Massachusetts.

The announcements were made on Friday, March 26.

The Eastern States Exposition (Big E) in West Springfield will also serve the communities of Agawam, Granville, Southwick, Tolland, and Westfield,

Representative Joseph Wagner announced that Chicopee in Hampden County has been approved for the state-run Covid-19 vaccination site.

The site will also include the surrounding communities of South Hadley and Granby, Wagner said.

The opening dates of the sites will be dependent upon the number of vaccines distributed to Massachusetts by the federal government, Wagner added.

"There is an expectation that the supply will increase in the coming weeks," he said.

One possible location for the much-anticipated site in Chicopee could be the Knights of Columbus on Memorial Drive, officials said.

To pre-register for a vaccination, click here.

To find the closest vaccine site near you, click here.

