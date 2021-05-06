COVID-19: Mall In Western Mass Hosting Vaccine Clinic

A Western Mass mall will host a pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic in an effort to help more people receive the vaccine.

The Holyoke Mall will hold the clinic from noon to 30 p.m. on Saturday, May 8 for anyone over the age of 18 years old, said mall officials. The Moderna vaccine will be used.

The clinic will be located in the upper level across from Billy Beez. Walk-ins are welcome but appointments can also be made by calling the Holyoke Senior Center at 413-322-5625.

The second dose vaccine clinic will be held on Saturday, June 5, mall officials said.

The clinic is being held in partnership with Holyoke Board of Health, Holyoke Senior Center, Action Ambulance, and Holyoke Community College Nursing Program.

“This clinic is open to the public and will be particularly helpful for mall staff who would like to stop by on a lunch break,” Sean Gonsalves, Director of Holyoke’s Board of Health said. “They can schedule an appointment and be in and out in less than 30 minutes.”

Businesses at the Holyoke Mall will also be offering discounts and special offers to those who have been vaccinated at the clinic.

