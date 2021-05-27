Contact Us
COVID-19: Here's How Many Massachusetts Residents Are Fully Vaccinated, Other New Data

COVID-19 vaccination and testing site.
COVID-19 vaccination and testing site. Photo Credit: Daily Voice

Massachusetts reached a new milestone in its quest to administer COVID-19 vaccines to millions of eligible adults before the summer.

The commonwealth has now vaccinated more than 3.5 million people, as the total who are fully vaccinated hit 3,520,075 since the pandemic began, up nearly 40,000 from the previous day.

By comparison, it took the state until Friday, March 19 to hit the one million vaccine benchmark, and less than a month to hit two million on Saturday, April 17. The state reported more than three million approximately two weeks ago.

A total of 7,634,963 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Massachusetts as of Thursday, May 27 out of 8,980,700 doses shipped to the state.

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker previously said that he hopes to have 4.1 million fully vaccinated by the beginning of June, a goal that his administration expects to reach.

Baker said the COVID-19 numbers continue heading in the right direction, prompting him to lift all remaining COVID-19 restrictions as of Saturday, May 29. 

Anyone over the age of 12 who lives, works, or studies in Massachusetts is eligible to get vaccinated and can book an appointment here.

