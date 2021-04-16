Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Alert Issued For Missing Western Mass Boy

Zak Failla
Felix Gomez
Felix Gomez Photo Credit: Springfield Police Department

Police in Western Massachusetts are seeking the public’s assistance in locating an 11-year-old boy who has been reported missing.

An alert was issued by the Springfield Police Department on Friday, April 16 as they attempt to track down Felix Gomez, who walked away from his program on Vermont Street on Thursday, April 15, and has not been seen since.

Police said that Gomez may be in the area of Belmont Avenue, White Street, Summer Avenue in Holyoke.

Investigators cautioned that Gomez had previously been making statements that he may potentially harm himself.

According to police, Gomez is approximately 5-foot-5 weighing 115 pounds with a broken front tooth. No other descriptive information has been provided by investigators.

Anyone who has information regarding Gomez’s whereabouts, or sees him in the area has been asked to contact the Springfield Police Department’s Youth Aide Bureau by calling (413) 787-6360 or the department at (413) 787-6300.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

