Adams Diner Owner Saves Choking Woman, Report Says

The owner of a Western Massachusetts diner is being praised after saving a choking customer, News10 ABC reports.

Peter Oleskiewicz told the outlet the scary incident happened Wednesday, Aug. 17, inside his Berkshire County restaurant, Miss Adams Diner, located on Park Street in Adams.

When an elderly woman began choking, employees tried asking her about what she ate and offered her water, but Oleskiewicz said she was unable to respond.

That’s when he sprang into action, implying in his interview with News10 that he performed the Heimlich maneuver.

“With just one try it came out, so we’re very fortunate that it wasn’t lodged deep,” Oleskiewicz told the outlet.

He credits Massachusetts law for the happy outcome, which requires restaurants to have at least one employee who is trained in helping choke victims.

Click here for the full story from News10 ABC.

Click here to follow Daily Voice The Berkshires and receive free news updates.