Man Stabbed On Street In Pittsfield Dies In Hospital: Police

Officers were called to the area near the intersection of Melville and First Streets around 10:45 p.m., where they found the man bleeding and barely alive, Pittsfield police said.

Paramedics treated him as they rushed him to Berkshire Medical Center, where he later died of his wounds.

The man's name is not being released as police make the proper notifications to his family.

Investigators said this was not a random attack. They believe there is no ongoing threat to the community.

Police ask anyone with any information in this case to contact Pittsfield Detective Goodrich at 413-448-9700 x554. Anonymous tips can be left by calling 413-448-9706.

