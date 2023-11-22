Man Admits To Raping Child For Decade In Pittsfield, Gets Up To 10 Years In Prison: DA

Dean Giftos, of Pittsfield, pleaded guilty on Monday, Nov. 20, to two counts of rape of a child with force and four counts of rape of a child, aggravated by age difference, the Berkshire County District Attorney's Office said.

The judge sentenced Giftos to seven to 10 years in prison with three years probation after he's released, the prosecutor said. He's not allowed to have contact with minors and must attend sex offender treatment after his release.

Investigators said Giftos sexually assaulted a child for nine to 10 years, beginning before they were 12 years old.

Police began investigating Giftos after he made a confession about the rapes, and when confronted by Pittsfield officers, he admitted to the abuse again, the DA said.

Authorities did not disclose how Giftos knew the child.

