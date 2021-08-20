Contact Us
The Berkshires Daily Voice serves Adams, Dalton, Great Barrington, Lee, Lenox, North Adams, Pittsfield & Williamstown
Return to your home site

Menu

The Berkshires Daily Voice serves Adams, Dalton, Great Barrington, Lee, Lenox, North Adams, Pittsfield & Williamstown

Nearby Towns

  • Hampden
    serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield
  • Hampshire Franklin
    serves Amherst, Belchertown, Deerfield, Easthampton, Greenfield, Hadley, Montague, Northampton, Orange & South Hadley
  • East Dutchess
    serves Amenia, Beekman, Dover, Millbrook, North East, Pawling, Pine Plains, Stanford, Union Vale & Washington
Breaking News: Eversource Prepares For Tropical Storm Henri
Lifestyle

Western Mass Woman Wins $320K In State Lottery

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
A Hampden County woman won $320,000 in a Keno game.
A Hampden County woman won $320,000 in a Keno game. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

 A woman won a whopping $320,000 playing Keno in the Massachusetts State Lottery.

The winner, Hampden County resident Sharon Miner matched all numbers in the 9-spot game on Wednesday, Aug. 18, according to lottery officials.

Miner, of Holyoke, played a $2 ticket and added the Keno Bonus for an additional $2. The Keno Bonus multiplier for this draw was 4X.

In the game, match 9 out of 9 for $1 wager is $40,000 prize, since it was a $2 wager, it became $80,000 plus the additional 4x multiplier, which landed Miner with $320,000.

The winning numbers were 2-5-7-9-10-17-19-26-27

The ticket was sold at Cumberland Farms located at 221 Northampton Street in Hampshire County in Easthampton.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

The Berkshires Daily Voice!

Serves Adams, Dalton, Great Barrington, Lee, Lenox, North Adams, Pittsfield & Williamstown

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.