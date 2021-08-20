Western Mass Woman Wins $320K In State Lottery

A woman won a whopping $320,000 playing Keno in the Massachusetts State Lottery.

The winner, Hampden County resident Sharon Miner matched all numbers in the 9-spot game on Wednesday, Aug. 18, according to lottery officials.

Miner, of Holyoke, played a $2 ticket and added the Keno Bonus for an additional $2. The Keno Bonus multiplier for this draw was 4X.

In the game, match 9 out of 9 for $1 wager is $40,000 prize, since it was a $2 wager, it became $80,000 plus the additional 4x multiplier, which landed Miner with $320,000.

The winning numbers were 2-5-7-9-10-17-19-26-27

The ticket was sold at Cumberland Farms located at 221 Northampton Street in Hampshire County in Easthampton.

