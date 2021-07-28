This Western Mass Spot Knows How To Serve Pizza, Burgers, Brews

If you live anywhere in Western Massachusetts you probably already know about the Rail Trail Ale House and its brick-oven artisan pizzas, Angus burgers, and hand-cut fries.

But just in case you don't here's a quick rundown of what you'll find when you visit this Hampden County hot spot which is a favorite with Southwick locals.

The menu features a complete rundown of just about every type of pizza such as the buff chicken with house-made Buffalo sauce or the mushroom madness ( no explanation needed). But just in case you are picky, or can't find that right combination they will make it for you.

One of their many brick-oven pizzas. Yelp

And while you wait you can gulp down one of the many craft beers they have on tap and in cans.

If pizza isn't your thing, no worries. The Rail Trail is also home to big beefy Angus burgers with fries that are hand-cut daily and fried in the freshest oil.

Some favorite burgers are the rodeo burger with plenty of BBQ square and gobs of cheese and the Boston burger with smoke applewood bacon and lots of cheese.

A burger and fries. Yelp

Move on down the menu and you'll find a bunch of sandwiches that range from the classic steak to the popular turkey club and even a good old grilled cheese.

A glance at Yelp reveals a lot of five-star reviews with plenty of mentions of good service, but even better food and beer.

Turkey club with fries. Yelp

There's also mention of good service, great outdoor seating, and a chef that will make what you are in the mood for.

A lot of the people seem to know each other, but strangers are welcome and folded into the mix.

So, if you haven't visited Rail Trail, maybe now is the time.

Prices are moderate. Can get busy at prime dining times.

The restaurant is located at 23 Point Grove Road in Southwick.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.