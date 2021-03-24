Support Pours In For Massachusetts Cop Battling Stage 4 Cancer

Support has been pouring in for a Massachusetts police officer just a day after learning he has stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

In just a day of learning the diagnosis, more than $50,000 has poured in for Worcester Officer Iggy Garcia, according to a GoFundMe page.

A 17-year veteran of the force, Garcia is set to begin treatment at The Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston, the page said.

The monies raised will help offset medical expenses and help with family expenses.

“He is committed to fighting this cancer with everything he’s got, but he cannot do this alone,” GoFundMe said. “We need your help!”

Besides working as a police officer, Garcia also dedicates his time to coach, mentor, and help the local youth in the community.

His wife, Shana Belsito Garcia, is a devoted Worcester Public Schools physical education teacher of 15 years. His children Dezi, Lucia and Giuliana will be by his side the entire way, GoFundMe said.

"For those who know Iggy, he is a genuine, selfless, beam of happiness and light to all those he encounters. He is selflessly loving, compassionate, and vibrant," the page said. "His positive mindset is what will lead him in the fight of his life!"

To donate, visit GoFundMe here.

