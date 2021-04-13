Family-Owned Western Mass Eatery Gets High Marks For Authentic Offerings

This far from the Mexican border, it’s easier to find Tex-Mex than authentic Mexican cuisine, but at Moctezuma’s Traditional Mexican Restaurant in Springfield, diners can have both.

Located on Belmont Street, Moctezuma’s is a family-owned restaurant serving Mexican-ish dishes like nachos as well as old-school Mexican foods like Pollo con Mole.

Moctezuma’s first opened in 2014 and has remained popular through the years due to its varied and well-prepared menu, good prices, and friendly service, online reviewers said.

Yelp foodie Rob F. of East Longmeadow said he’s been ordering takeout from Moctezuma’s a couple of times a month for years.

“Absolutely the best Mexican food in the area and very inexpensive. My wife and I have never eaten inside but we order take out at least once every other week. I always order off the authentic Mexican dishes menu and get 3 hard shell tacos,” Rob F. said. “Everything Is delicious and not too spicy. My wife gets the fajita chicken enchilada and always has enough for lunch the next day. … You can also order through GrubHub or UbërEats and have it delivered. I can't say enough good things about this place.”

On the Moctezuma menu, standouts include Carne asada, Flautas, Carne ala Tampiquena, Empanadas, Churros, Al Pastor, enchiladas, salsa, and gorditas. The only gripe people seem to have with the menu is the price of guacamole.

Yelp foodie William M. of Springfield said while Moctezuma’s serves Tex-Mex, diners would do well to order authentic Mexican dishes. You can get Tex-Mex at Chilli’s, but beef tongue tacos? For that, you need a real Mexican restaurant.

“This tiny spot has been serving gigantic Mexican flavors at reasonable prices for too long without me posting a review. … The tacos? Delicious. Especially the beef lengua tacos. Serve traditionally with cilantro and onions. This isn't your parents’ tex-mex food. This is legit Mexican food. The tortas? Divine. Chile Relleno? Perfection. The Queso Fondido? The churros? Slap your sister good. Creamy cheesy deliciousness,” William M. said. “The one average thing I've had here were the tamales which on occasion are kinda dry. Otherwise, this family-run restaurant is a home run. They do offer tex-mex food options, but do yourself a favor and enjoy these delicious Mexican dishes. Swing by this little alcove of Mexican paradise, get some tacos, drink a Jarrito, and relax.”

Moctezuma’s Mexican Restaurant LLC, which owns the Springfield establishment, is managed by Luis Gonzalez and Adela Palma.

Inside the restaurant, the walls are painted a sunset orange and bear framed portraits and floral prints as well as the daily specials on a whiteboard. From the ceiling hang red, white, and green paper flags and glass globes. The floors are made of pale wood planks and the square tables are covered in brightly striped tablecloths. Outdoor dining available.

Moctezuma’s Traditional Mexican Restaurant, 684 Belmont Ave. in Springfield, is open Tuesday-Saturday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.; and Sunday, noon to 7 p.m. The restaurant is closed on Monday. Contact Moctezuma’s at (413) 317-7977 or moctezumasmexican.com.

Delivery service by the restaurant is available to East Longmeadow, Longmeadow, and parts of Springfield.

Moctezuma's has a sister location, Sabores, at 1490 Allen St. in Springfield.

