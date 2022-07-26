Brand-New Rankings Reveal Massachusetts' Wealthiest Counties

A new ranking shows how Massachusetts counties stack up against one another when it comes to financial earnings.

Using data from the US Census Bureau, Stacker ranked Massachusetts counties by 2020 5-year estimate median household income.

For comparison, the 2020 median household income in the United States was $67,521. In Massachusetts, it was $86,725.

No. 5

Coming in at No. 5 is Essex County, with a median household income of $82,225. That’s 2.6 percent below the state average and 26.5 percent above the national average.

Data showed that 41.5 percent of households in the county earned over $100,000.

No. 4

At No. 4 is Plymouth County, with a median household income of $92,906. That’s 10.1 percent above the state average and 42.9 percent higher than the national average.

Data showed that 46.6 percent of households in the county earned over $100,000.

No. 3

Norfolk County ranked as the third-wealthiest in Massachusetts, with a median household income of $105,320. That’s 24.8 percent above the state average and 62.0 percent higher than the national average.

Data showed that 52.6 percent of households in the county earned over $100,000.

No. 2

Middlesex County ranked as the second-wealthiest, with a median household income of $106,202. That’s 25.9 percent above the state average and 63.4% higher than the national average.

Data showed that 52.9 percent of households in the county earned over $100,000.

No. 1

Nantucket County ranks as the wealthiest county in the state, with a median household income of $112,306. That’s 33.1 percent above the state average and 72.8 percent higher than the national average.

Data showed that 54.7 percent of households in the county earned over $100,000.

See the complete ranking of Massachusetts counties on Stacker’s website.

