Paul J. Bruzzi, of Lenox, pleaded guilty on Tuesday, July 16, to one count of attempt to transfer obscene material to a minor, the US Attorney for Massachusetts said.

Bruzzi began a conversation online with someone he believed to be a 14-year-old girl in September 2022. During their talks, he sent nine photos and videos of his genitals to the girl in an attempt to have her send him similar images of herself, the prosecutor said.

Bruzzi faces up to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to the charge, per federal sentencing guidelines.

