Mostly Cloudy 80°

SHARE

Paul Bruzzi Faces Up To 10 Years For Sending Nudes To Teen

A 37-year-old Berkshire County didn't realize the 14-year-old girl he was sending nude photos to and begging her to reciprocate was a federal agent until he was arrested, authorities said. 

Paul J. Bruzzi, of Lenox, faces up to 10 years in prison after he sent nine photos and videos of his genitals to a person he believed to be a 14-year-old girl, federal authorities said.&nbsp;

Paul J. Bruzzi, of Lenox, faces up to 10 years in prison after he sent nine photos and videos of his genitals to a person he believed to be a 14-year-old girl, federal authorities said. 

 Photo Credit: Unsplash/Markus Spiske
Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories

Paul J. Bruzzi, of Lenox, pleaded guilty on Tuesday, July 16, to one count of attempt to transfer obscene material to a minor, the US Attorney for Massachusetts said. 

Bruzzi began a conversation online with someone he believed to be a 14-year-old girl in September 2022. During their talks, he sent nine photos and videos of his genitals to the girl in an attempt to have her send him similar images of herself, the prosecutor said. 

Bruzzi faces up to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to the charge, per federal sentencing guidelines. 

to follow Daily Voice The Berkshires and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE