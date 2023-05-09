Fair 59°

Hazy Skies In Western Massachusetts Result Of Raging Canadian Wildfires

Massachusetts residents may have noticed slightly hazy skies this week but could not figure out what was causing said conditions. 

A wildfire in the Anzac area near Fort McMurray in the Canadian province of Alberta was just one of more than 100 wildfires to plague the country so far this year
The explanation: a massive smoke plume generated from numerous wildfires out of the western Canadian province of Alberta. 

The concentrated smoke plume from the fires extended into parts of Western Massachusetts, during the day on Tuesday, May 9, according to the National Weather Service.

Alberta has declared a provincial state of emergency in response to the more than 100 fires to break out this year. 

So far, more than 29,000 individuals have been evacuated from communities throughout north and central Alberta, according to the most recent update from the province. 

At the time this article was published, crews were said to be battling 88 active fires with 25 of them being classified as out of control. 

The smoke plume is not expected to impact the air quality in Massachusetts. 

